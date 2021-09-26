Prior to Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT superstar CM Punk held a Q&A with fans on his personal Twitter account to answer a number of pro-wrestling related questions.

One fan asked the Chicago Savior what his dream matches would be in the promotion now that he is once again a full-time wrestler. His response included new signee Bryan Danielson, world champion Kenny Omega, and a mask vs. titles match against the AEW tag team champion Lucha Bros, where he names Danielson as his tag partner.

Bryan, omega, me/bryan vs lucha bros mask/titles vs hair/beard Mexico City. — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 24, 2021

Punk is 2-0 so far in AEW with wins over Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs.