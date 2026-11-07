CM Punk has had quite the busy week, and he’s got the battle scars to prove it.

The WWE Superstar took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to reflect on a hectic stretch that included four matches, a pair of black eyes and multiple encounters with Kevin Owens.

Punk competed against Owens at a WWE live event in Bangor, Maine, on Friday night, coming up short against his longtime rival. That same evening, WWE aired their previously taped No Holds Barred showdown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the Crown Jewel go-home episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following the busy stretch, Punk shared an update with his followers on social media.

“I’ve wrestled four times this week,” Punk wrote. “I have two black eyes. Only one grown man touched me at the gym today. Progress!”

The former WWE Champion continued by expressing his appreciation for the fans and WWE personnel who helped make the week’s events possible.

“I enjoy making towns and eating baby carrots while I watch live wrestling,” he continued. “Thank you to everyone on the crew who worked so hard this week. Thank you to all the fans who support!”

Punk was also featured during Saturday morning’s Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 pre-show, appearing via satellite for a split-screen interview with Joe Tessitore, Big E and Peter Rosenberg.

During the appearance, Punk discussed his loss to Owens on Friday’s SmackDown, as well as the events surrounding their heated rivalry.