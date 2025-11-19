CM Punk continues to speak openly about the goals on his WWE bucket list, and one of them hits close to home.

“The Second City Saint” wants to work a WWE show at Wrigley Field.

During an appearance on the Mostly Sports podcast, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion told Brandon Walker and Mark Titus that he’s pushing hard for a dream match setting in Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field.

According to Punk, the ballpark is eager to work with WWE, but the baseball calendar has repeatedly created roadblocks.

“Wrigley Field. Wrestle at Wrigley Field,” he said of his bucket list-topper. “I’m putting that one out into the universe right now. The executives at Wrigley are chomping at the bit, they want a WWE show. The problem with it, and I’ll throw Major League Baseball under the bus, is that they won’t release the schedule until they want to so we can’t get a jumpstart and look at dates and stuff like that. Yes, Wrigley hosts concerts in the summertime, but they won’t give us a big enough head start to figure out dates. That’s why I was kinda rooting for the Dodgers to win the World Series to solidify a lockout in 2027. I’m 100% selfish, if there’s no baseball in 2027, it means I’m selling out Wrigley Field. I’ve sold out every place in Chicago with a roof so I’ve gotta go to these outdoor places. Wrigley to me is church, it’s got a little bit of wrestling history, there was some matches there. I’m looking forward to that, that’s what I have to conquer in Chicago.”

Punk also touched on another topic that frequently comes up regarding veteran stars: whether he’ll ever sit down and write a book. Many of his peers have released memoirs, but Punk feels he’s better off avoiding the process altogether.

“No. I feel like too many people would be unnecessarily upset about it.”

He went on to say that dealing with backlash wouldn’t bother him personally — but writing the book itself would require a level of commitment he’s not interested in taking on, especially after watching his wife put in the work.

“No it doesn’t but it’s also a big undertaking. I saw my wife painstakingly write her book and it doesn’t look enjoyable. She worked super hard on that and I’d just need to focus 100% of my time on that.”

When Titus joked that Punk’s book would essentially be a tell-all, “The Best in the World” didn’t argue. Instead, he pointed to the legal headaches that could come with it.

“Yeah, for myself. Yeah, and then people are like, ‘I’m gonna sue.’ Oh Jesus Christ, grow up.”

