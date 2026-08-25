CM Punk wanted some extra reps when he recently stepped into the ring at a WWE NXT live event.

Punk made a special appearance at the August 15 NXT live event in Petersburg, Virginia, teaming with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for a six-man tag team victory over Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake and Ricky Smokes.

WWE has since released a behind-the-scenes vlog from the event, with Punk explaining that there was both a “selfish” reason for working the show and a desire to give back to the next generation.

“There’s a very selfish motivation for me being here. I want to stay ready. Yes, I’m the champion. Yes, I wrestle on television. But to me, I don’t wrestle often enough. I need more reps. I think I’m better the more often I wrestle,” Punk said.

He continued, explaining the other side of his decision.

“There is an element of giving back though, obviously. I have great respect for this business, and I’m just following in the footsteps of the people who came before me. Hopefully somebody watches and learns and observes from me and they can pay it forward when they have the opportunity to do so.”

The vlog also features Punk interacting with several members of the NXT roster backstage. Punk and Kali Armstrong joked about whether he could follow the Armstrong vs. Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan semi-main event, while Sean Legacy complimented Punk on his improved physique.

Following the show, Punk praised the night from top to bottom and said he believes WWE’s future is in good hands. He also made it clear that his trip to NXT won’t necessarily be a one-time occurrence.

“I had fun,” Punk said. “I will be back.”