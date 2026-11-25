CM Punk paid the price for hitting John Cena with a piledriver during one of their most memorable matches in WWE.

Literally.

During a recent appearance on the Wingmen podcast, “The Best in the World” reflected on his critically acclaimed match against Cena on the February 25, 2013 episode of WWE Raw in Dallas, Texas.

The match, which saw Cena put his WrestleMania 29 title opportunity against The Rock on the line, featured Punk hitting Cena with a piledriver, a move that was banned in WWE at the time.

“As far as matches go, I would say me and John Cena, I think we had a great one in Dallas prior to a WrestleMania,” Punk recalled. “The dates will escape me ladies and gentlemen, but this was to see who was going to go to WrestleMania to wrestle The Rock.”

Punk went on to reveal that he was fined by WWE for executing the move, joking about being able to afford the punishment.

“Me and Cena have wrestled so many times, this one was a little bit special because I stuck him with a pile driver, which is a bad move in our business,” Punk said. “I was fined. The player association came after me [laughs]. I did, I paid it. I could afford it.”

Punk and Cena shared the ring for the final time at WWE Night of Champions in June of 2025, where Cena successfully defended the WWE Championship.