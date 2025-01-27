“The Best in the World” does not mince words.

During a recent Complex digital feature, CM Punk put that character trait on display once again for the world to see.

On Monday, “CM Punk goes sneaker shopping with Complex” was released to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this weekend on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While talking in the interview featured in the episode, “The Second City Saint” was asked for his thoughts on Seth “Freakin'” Rollins giant red shoes choice on a recent episode of WWE television.

“Completely ignorant and stupid,” Punk said without missing a beat. “I don’t know why anyone, outside of being in a movie or a television show, would wear those in real life.”

Punk continued, “I’m not trying to gatekeep shoes or anything like that. It seems a little too ‘notice me’ for me.”

Let's get some shoes. 👟 @CMPunk is back for another edition of Sneaker Shopping with @Complex! https://t.co/J8hl9oPLXE — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2025

