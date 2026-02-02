CM Punk likes being with his wife.

Both in his personal life and his second home, the squared circle.

During his widely-circulated interview with Complex late last week to promote the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event, “The Best in the World” spoke about what he wants to do with AJ Lee in WWE.

And that is work with her, side-by-side, like they did at WrestlePalooza.

While talking with the media outlet, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about how much he truly enjoyed getting to have a WWE program with his wife, with the two working against fellow real-life WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

“I don’t have the words to explain exactly how enjoyable all that was for me,” Punk said. “You know, I’m her biggest fan. So to have a front row seat, literally, for her return and to help kind of put it all together behind the scenes and the anticipation, like, knowing it was going to happen and just knowing how great it was going to be and what an amazing moment it was going to be. Yeah, time of my life, 100 percent.”

Punk then made it clear he wants that to happen again before things are all said-and-done.

“Selfishly, I want to tag with her more,” he continued. “It feels like that might have been a one-off, but I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

Later in the interview, Punk was asked if AJ Lee will be a playable character in the video game he is the cover star for, WWE 2K26.

“Fingers are crossed,” Punk said. “I’m not spoiling anything for anybody.”

