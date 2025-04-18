While CM Punk may be in the later stages of his in-ring career, WWE is reportedly looking to keep him around for the long haul.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide, Punk opened up about his future in professional wrestling. When asked if he sees himself continuing indefinitely, the former WWE Champion was quick to set realistic expectations.

“I definitely know I can’t go forever,” Punk said with a laugh, acknowledging that the clock is ticking on his active wrestling days. He recalled a conversation with Randy Orton, who expressed his own desire to wrestle as long as possible. Punk praised Orton for staying in top physical condition, noting how impressive his longevity has been.

Punk went on to talk about the challenges of aging in the wrestling business.

“There’s definitely a stigma attached to being the ‘old guy’ in the locker room,” he admitted. “You don’t want to push past your expiration date.” Still, Punk revealed that despite some tough days physically, there are moments where he feels like he’s just now hitting his stride.

Reflecting on his current run, Punk said there came a point where he turned to either Paul Heyman or Triple H and said, “I’m 46 years old, and I think I’m finally starting to get this business.”

He explained, “That’s just how wrestling works. Your body starts to give out long before your mind does. But mentally? I’ve never been more locked in. I’ve never had more clarity. And there’s so much more to offer in this business than just taking bumps in the ring.”

While he didn’t make any promises about how much longer he plans to wrestle, Punk did reveal that WWE is actively trying to keep him signed for the long term.

“They’re trying to get me to agree to a five-year deal,” he said.

Time will tell whether Punk laces up his boots for another half-decade, but one thing’s clear — his passion for the industry remains as strong as ever.

