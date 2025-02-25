Prior to this week’s episode of WWE RAW going on the air, CM Punk played a prank on Pat McAfee by trapping him inside of a porta potty.

Punk positioned the portable toilet against a wall so that McAfee couldn’t open the door, forcing him to move it around to escape. Punk later shared a video of the prank on his Instagram Stories.

The incident was also mentioned by McAfee and Michael Cole during WWE RAW.

CM Punk caught Pat McAfee trapped in a bathroom apparently lol pic.twitter.com/vx0UHwisMf — Teffo (@Teffo_01) February 24, 2025

Logan Paul opened this week’s episode of WWE RAW with a promo segment, mocking the crowd and bragging about his spot in the Elimination Chamber match, claiming he’d win.

CM Punk came out to a huge ovation and confronted Paul. Paul mocked Punk’s relevance and attitude, but Punk shot back, calling Paul a “kid” who relies on shock value to stay in the spotlight.

Punk told Paul that he wouldn’t last long enough in WWE for fans to remember him and warned him that he’d discover Punk’s true nature at Elimination Chamber. Paul wound up slapping Punk, with Punk reminding Paul that he’d see him inside the Elimination Chamber.

BIG. MISTAKE. Logan Paul just SLAPPED CM Punk! Good thing they’ll be in the ring again this Saturday at #WWEChamber… pic.twitter.com/kAIIGZrUr4 — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2025

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Nia Jax commented on her feud with Tiffany Stratton and how WWE allowed the storyline time to develop. She said,

“I love that. With our fanbase, they love the action and love watching a wrestling match, but they love sinking their teeth into a really good story. So, I’m honored that me and Tiffy have been able to portray a really good story the fans have loved.”

She continued, “Obviously, she betrayed me, and I still have to get my lick back. I still have to get my title back, but I’m glad we were able to carry a story out beyond just a couple of weeks. It has been almost a whole year with what we were doing. I think that is what fans relate to.”