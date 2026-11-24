CM Punk is not happy with Cody Rhodes.

And he’s not hiding it.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, “The Best in the World” sounded off on Rhodes’ decision to name Seth Rollins as the fifth and final member of Team USA for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

When asked how he was feeling following the big reveal on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Punk didn’t mince words.

“Heartbroken, disappointed, extremely annoyed, upset, pissed off, irritated, petrified, beguiled.”

After taking some shots at Rollins’ coffee brand, Punk questioned Rhodes’ leadership abilities and claimed he wasn’t the only member of Team USA unhappy with the decision.

“Yeah, it was fun, it was a lot of fun,” Punk said. “I’m like everyone else, I love live TV, I love being surprised. I love the atmosphere of live television, sometimes it back fires on you, your friend and co-captain of Team USA makes a tremendously unwise decision, you know?”

Punk continued, “I don’t know what to say. He’s a worse captain than maybe Brady Tkachuk was in Ottawa or Dylan Larkin in Detroit. You see why he needs a co-captain, he keeps making incredibly short sighted decisions like this. He’s the QB1 and he’s inviting somebody who immediately has upended the feeling in the locker room. I wasn’t the only one that was upset. I think LA Knight is not happy. Tune in this Friday, USA, SmackDown. You’ll find out.”

Regarding Je’Von Evans’ enthusiastic reaction to Rollins joining the team, Punk chalked it up to the youngster’s naturally upbeat personality.

“Yeah, but Je’Von is like 16 years old and everything makes Je’Von happy,” Punk stated. “Bless his heart, he’s a gentle young man and he’s infectious. But yeah, I think a lot of people were bummed at the Seth Rollins thing except for the dozens of Seth Rollins fans across the United States.”