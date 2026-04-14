The final segment of the April 13 episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento, CA closed with a heated face-to-face between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, further intensifying the build toward their WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash at WrestleMania 42 this Sunday in Las Vegas, NV.

As promised earlier in the night, Roman Reigns made his way out, stating he was giving CM Punk one last opportunity to “tell the truth,” or he would “tell the truth” for him. “The OTC” headed to the ring as fans erupted with “OTC!” chants before quickly shifting to “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chants. Reigns soaked in the atmosphere before finally speaking.

“Sacramento … acknowledge me!” Reigns declared, but before he could continue, the arena erupted as CM Punk hit the scene with Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality.” Punk emerged through the crowd as fans sang along, with the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion making his way through the audience and hopping the barricade before climbing onto the commentary desk.

Punk wasted no time addressing Reigns, referencing the “political ad” from earlier in the broadcast and insisting he would “tell the truth.” He challenged Reigns to call him out if he was lying. Reigns fired back, warning that if Punk stepped into the ring, microphones wouldn’t be necessary.

Punk then doubled down, launching into an emotional and unfiltered confession. “The truth is I hate you,” Punk said. He admitted his hatred stemmed from envy, saying he dreamed of the world title as a kid and resents how it was “handed” to Reigns. He also pointed to Reigns’ historic 1,000-plus-day reign and his multiple WrestleMania main events.

Punk continued, questioning whether he was lying as he spoke. He admitted admiration for Reigns’ work ethic while simultaneously resenting it, saying, “They’re not gonna ask how, they’re gonna ask how many.” He also brought up Sika, calling him a great man, wrestler, champion, and Hall of Famer, before apologizing for invoking his name.

Tensions escalated further as Punk referenced the idea of “royal families,” stating there is more than one. He spoke about his own journey through the independent scene and across the globe, building his own identity and “family.” Punk again asked Reigns if he was telling lies before declaring that when he leaves WrestleMania 42 with gold, he’ll be standing over Reigns with the title held high.

Roman Reigns then responded, calling Punk’s words the “truest stuff” he’s ever said—but quickly turned it around by admitting he hates Punk as well. Reigns said his hatred comes from Punk’s connection with the WWE fanbase, claiming he hopes they continue chanting his name long after he’s gone.

Reigns closed the segment with a warning, stating that on Sunday he would “take over,” adding that Punk had been given two months and did nothing with it. He vowed to make Punk “acknowledge me” once and for all as the show went off the air.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.