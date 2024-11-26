The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continued to take shape on Monday night.

During the November 25 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that CM Punk and Roman Reigns will sit down and talk out their differences on this Friday night’s Survivor Series “go-home” episode of WWE Raw.

The show marks the final episode before the two go to war as part of the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, where The OG Bloodline and CM Punk take on The New Bloodline and Bronson Reed.

Also announced for the 11/29 episode of WWE SmackDown is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu in the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match for WWE Survivor Series.