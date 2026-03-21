The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, WWE will make their latest stop on Monday night for the March 23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, live at 8/7c from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now confirmed for the 3/23 show, which is one of a handful of episodes left before the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” are appearances by “The Best in The World” CM Punk and “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

The two are set to collide for Punk’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Previously advertised for Monday’s Raw in Boston is Brock Lesnar reacting to the attack from his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Oba Femi, as well as The Usos defending their WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The Vision duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.