In a recent interview with TV Insider, CM Punk offered a candid and surprisingly lighthearted explanation as to why fans shouldn’t expect to see his wife, former WWE star AJ Lee, return alongside him anytime soon.

“There are really two things that my wife and I don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship,” Punk said.

For fans still holding out hope for a power couple moment on WWE television, this was a subtle — and definitive — full stop.

Since CM Punk’s return to WWE in late 2023, speculation has been rampant about whether AJ Lee might follow. Her passionate fanbase and unique legacy as one of the early trailblazers of the women’s revolution keep her name trending with every major WWE event. The duo’s real-life relationship has always intrigued fans, but according to Punk, professional collaboration is simply not their dynamic.

Punk’s comment reflects a healthy boundary the couple has maintained for years. While both have had high-profile careers in the same industry, they’ve deliberately kept their work lives separate. It’s a contrast to other wrestling couples like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who have successfully merged personal and professional lives on-screen. For Punk and AJ, space seems to be the key.

This isn’t the first time AJ Lee’s name has entered the return conversation. Ever since her departure from WWE in 2015, there have been on-again, off-again rumors of her getting back in the ring. Her brief stint as an executive producer for WOW – Women of Wrestling in 2022 reignited those talks, but no in-ring appearance materialized.

CM Punk’s statement not only sets the record straight — it reinforces their mutual respect for each other’s independence. While fans may be disappointed, there’s a silver lining in seeing a couple that knows exactly what works for them.

In an era of endless returns and surprise cameos, sometimes the most grounded response is the most refreshing: they’re just happy doing their own thing.

For more exercts from the interview: Click here to learn about CM Punk’s relationship with Triple H

For the Full Interview: Click here