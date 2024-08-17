CM Punk speaks on one of pro-wrestling’s biggest dream matches.

The WWE superstar appeared on The Masked Man Show at today’s Fanatics Fest in New York, where he was asked if he still had a desire to wrestle the Rattlesnake. This was his response:

That would be up to Steve. It’s not up to me. I think he had a pretty good return. Came back, main evented WrestleMania. At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the Nevada desert. If he wants to dig them up, I’m your huckleberry. It should’ve happened ten-plus years ago, but if he wants to go to sleep, he can call me.

CM Punk is open to a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin pic.twitter.com/o7tTNjLCMD — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 17, 2024

Punk is referring to Austin’s showdown against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, where the Hall of Famer was victorious after hitting a series of stunners on Owens. A Punk and Austin showdown was teased back in 2013-2014, but it never came to fruition.

