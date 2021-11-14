AEW superstar CM Punk spoke with Bleacher Report to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay per view where the Chicago Savior takes on Eddie Kingston in singles-competition. Highlights from the interview are below.

How AEW has an uphill battle in terms of telling new stories:

“I think it’s important. I think AEW as a whole has a bit of an uphill battle to kind of tell the stories we want to tell. I think the majority of people currently watching wrestling have been fed the same thing for 20-25 years so that when they see something different, they automatically don’t understand it, don’t like it, or try to dissect it.”

How there are a million different styles of pro-wrestling:

“There are a million different styles of pro wrestling, there are a million different booking philosophies, and I’m just kind of doing what I want to do. You can’t really look at the whole picture until you know we’re done telling the story. I can’t tell you when we’re going to be done telling the story. Stuff does change, we come up with stuff on the fly, some stuff is planned. There are a lot of moving parts, but I just think it’s a different way to do stuff and that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad or wrong.”

Says as long as he’s having fun he doesn’t mind the criticism from fans:

“And honestly, this is all meant for me to kind of have fun with, so as long as I’m having fun and I’m doing what I want to do, I don’t listen to the criticism, I can understand the criticism because we’re not doing what people are used to what they’ve seen for 20 years, but we’re moving in the right direction and at the pace we want to go.”