AEW world champion CM Punk was a recent guest on the Hashtag Show to give his thoughts on the current state of the wrestling industry, which includes Punk singing the praises of AEW for being a second viable company for wrestlers to work, but clarifies that he doesn’t think they are a threat to WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Depending upon your viewpoint he says that wrestling is either dying or thriving:

“It depends on your perspective. It depends on how grumpy I am that day. You can go either way. You can say that, ‘Oh man, wrestling’s dying.’ Or you can say ‘Well look at it, it’s thriving.’” For the first time there’s a second company that’s viable and I’m not gonna say it’s a viable threat.”

How there is a viable second major company where wrestlers can work, but specifies that AEW is not a threat to WWE:

“It’s just a viable, healthy company. A second place where men and women can get paid to wrestle in ring on television. I know there’s people that think dynamite is the greatest thing in the world. There’s people that think dynamite isn’t good. People that think it’s, somewhere in the middle, it could be better. But because we’re having that conversation, I supposed pro wrestling is thriving.”

