AEW superstar CM Punk was the latest guest on the Oral Sessions podcast with host Renee Paquette where the Chicago Savior discussed a wide range of topics, including advice he received from the late Eddie Guerrero about crowd work and how he felt after receiving that monumental pop at the United Center for his AEW debut. Highlights are below.

Reveals a tactic Eddie Guerrero taught him a long time ago about determining what type of crowd is in the arena:

“Eddie Guerrero taught me a long time ago, before the show starts, when they dim the lights, go out there and listen. Go out there, you have to be on the other side of the curtain and you listen, and when they dim the lights, the crowd will pop. And based on that pop, you’ll be able to hear, ‘Oh it’s 80% kids’. I hear it’s predominantly guys, you hear a lot of ladies’ voices, the screams are higher pitched. And then you can formulate what you’re going to do based on that. If it was kids, I could get away with doing more goofy s**t, if it’s guys, we’re gonna have a f**king banger, it’s gonna be more sports-oriented. That’s just one of the things that I was taught.”

On the pop he got at United Center:

“I didn’t hear s**t, because the instant my music hit, I heard the first riff, and then I heard a jet engine. It was on top of me. People have asked me what it feels like, and the only thing I can tell them is there’s an elevated train here in Chicago, the ‘L’, go and stand underneath it as a double train goes by. That’s what it felt like. It was loud but I’ve heard loud pops before. This one, it’s like you felt it. I didn’t just hear it. It felt it, it was on top of me.”

