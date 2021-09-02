AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with WFAN Sports Radio to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view, where the Chicago Savior wrestles his first matchup in seven years against rising talent, Darby Allin. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks how important it was to return at United Center:

“I can’t put into words what it felt like walking out there a couple Friday’s ago. Being a kid from Chicago [and] watching the Hawks and the Bulls play in that building. Watching Bret Hart wrestling his brother Owen in a steal cage in 1994, it was neat. There was a lot of things going on in my head and my heart. It was a hell of a moment.”

Why he chose now to return:

“On why now after seven years. “There’s a dozen good reasons to come back, but if you really look at the landscape of things, when I left there was no AEW. A lot of people assumed that I probably would have went straight there. Watching them make a huge splash on the scene two years ago, and grow into this company with TNT firmly behind them…watching for two years and seeing how everything developed and realizing that this place is possibly all I ever wanted in professional wrestling, so really the question is why wouldn’t I go there now.”