CM Punk took part in a Q&A session on Twitter where he answered fan questions including why Goldberg was his favorite wrestler of the year.

Goldberg worked two matches in 2020 – beating The Fiend for the Universal Title and then lost to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Here are some of the highlights:

Goldberg. Smartest man in the room. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021