AEW superstar CM Punk was one of the many talents who participated in the post-Revolution media scrum to answer a number of questions from the pro-wrestling media. The Chicago Savior opened up about his Dog Collar match with MJF, which he was victorious in. Highlights are below.

Says the Dog Collar match was a love letter to Roddy Piper:

“Why am I creating these moments? It’s a love letter to Roddy Piper. During my career, I had a couple of good Dog Collar Matches with some good people. It just kinda made sense to tell the story. I love Roddy Piper, I don’t think that’s a secret. MJF loves Roddy Piper, too. I think it’s important that while telling stories, you can always go back to the bedrock of pro wrestling.”

How difficult Dog Collar matches are on the body:

“They’re hard. I think Dog Collar Matches are stupid dangerous, I’m happy that I still have all my teeth. They’re very brutal. It’s hard for fans to understand truly how brutal they are. I think most people have been punched in the face once or twice in their lives, so they can kinda relate to that. But having 10-20 feet of loggers chain attached to your neck – it sucks.”

