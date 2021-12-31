AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with The Schmo about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who Punk took aim at in a promo on this past week’s Dynamite, as well as why he chose not to attack former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer. Highlights are below.

Says he loves Tim Tebow and he just got caught in the crossfire during his promo:

“Poor Tebow, he got caught in the crossfire. I love Tebow. I respect everything he did. Going back and playing baseball for the Mets farm team is commendable. The dude is an amazing athlete. Just, when I’m on TV, even if I’m a good guy, I’m a bad guy. Tebow, I love you, you just got caught in the crossfire.”

Says he didn’t think it was appropriate to go after Urban Meyer in case there was bad blood between them and the Khan family:

“Urban Meyer is a bit much of a hot topic right now. There might be some bad blood between the Khans and Urban so I don’t want to put that on the table. I’ve mellowed out in my old age. Normally, I would just attack. I’m a little bit more chill nowadays.”

