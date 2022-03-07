CM Punk gave his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan buying ROH during the post-AEW Revolution media scrum. He started out by explaining that he was happy Khan bought the company instead of Vince McMahon because he did not want McMahon to own the footage of his ROH career.

“I was relieved,” Punk said. “Let’s be honest. Either Tony was gonna but it, or Vince [McMahon] was gonna by it. And I don’t want Vince to own my footage. He owns enough of it and I don’t get paid off it.”

Punk noted that he still gets royalty checks from WWE, but they’ve dwindled since the WWE Network was created in 2014.

“I’ve watched my royalty checks, which I still get, dwindle to nothing, because they just put everything on the network. And the boys don’t get paid. That’s not just me, that’s everybody. That’s criminal,” said Punk. “I loved ROH so much, and I can’t explain how happy that I am that my footage, it’s in good hands,” Punk said. “It’s just good to know it’s in the hands of somebody who will treat it well. I literally feel like my baby is in someone’s hands who will raise the child the right way and do good things with it. And it won’t get made into just some tab on a sh*tty, confusing app that’s hard to navigate and the boys don’t get paid anything off it.”

H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription