CM Punk spoke with Peter Rosenberg at the 2024 ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.

During the discussion, “The Best in the World” addressed topics including the possibility of AJ Lee returning to WWE, as well as how he feels he wasted some of the select matches he has left in him at this point in his career on people in AEW that didn’t deserve it.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the possibility of AJ Lee returning to WWE: “She 100% supersedes me. That’s the fun thing about wrestling fans. They look for stuff that necessarily isn’t there. That’s kind of the fun of it. Everyone is talking about, ‘Who is going to main event WrestleMania?’ ‘Who is going to enter the Royal Rumble?’ ‘Who is going to comeback?’ They are always looking around this time of year for big returns. I had mine last year, I think hers would be bigger than mine.”

On if AJ’s desire to return has grown with Punk being back in WWE: “Yeah, I would say it definitely did. It’s more of a workload thing for her. She is very busy. I’m not trying to not talk about it, but I’m also trying to temper people’s expectations. If she wraps up some stuff that she’s working on and she has the time and she feels like dipping her toe back in or jumping back in the pool, she’ll let us know. Her and I are similar in the regard that we’re out of time. You could pluck us both off from where we started and put us in any kind of era. I definitely think she would thrive here. She thrived back then when the focus wasn’t women, and this past week, every single television show we had opened with a women’s match and main evented with a women’s match. You can’t tell me she wouldn’t fit in there.”

On how he feels like he wasted some of the select matches he has left on people in AEW who didn’t deserve it: “I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is. Some people understand the business and some people don’t. I think everybody here understands the business.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)