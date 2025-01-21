CM Punk says he’s ready for Hulk Hogan to enter the men’s Royal Rumble match so he can dump his “dusty ass” out of the ring.

During a promo segment with Jackie Redmond on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Punk was asked about who he might eliminate in the Royal Rumble match.

During the promo segment, Punk announced that Hogan should enter the Royal Rumble match so he can dump his “dusty ass” over the top rope and kill Hulkamania forever.

As many of you know by now, Hogan was heavily booed during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere.

https://twitter.com/TheMovementXx/status/1881535085285195880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1881535085285195880%7Ctwgr%5Eab0e1a4e1f871fc12e24bb8f4c79309eb23b4db1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ewrestlingnews.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D394169action%3Deditclassic-editor

Sami Zayn tried to help Seth Rollins on the January 20th edition of WWE RAW, but things took a turn for the worse, as The Revolutionary ended up taking a Helluva Kick.

Rollins faced Drew McIntyre in the main event of Monday night’s broadcast.

Although Rollins secured the victory with a roll into a pin, McIntyre immediately attacked him after the match, brutally beating him down.

As McIntyre attempted to kick Rollins’ head into the ringpost, Zayn intervened.

McIntyre retaliated by delivering a Glasgow Kiss to Zayn, then returned to the ring to continue his assault on Rollins in the corner.

Zayn rushed in to help, but McIntyre dodged him, causing Rollins to take the Helluva Kick.

McIntyre left the ring with an evil smirk while Zayn hurried to clarify to a frustrated Rollins that he hadn’t intended to hit him as the show went off the air.

All three Superstars — Rollins, McIntyre, and Zayn — are set to compete in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Roxanne Perez appeared on WWE RAW and got into a heated confrontation with Bayley.

Perez was in the audience during Monday’s show, before Bayley’s match against Nia Jax.

During the match, an argument broke out between Bayley and Perez, prompting The Prodigy to slap The Role Model.

However, Bayley countered the move and struck Perez, who was then restrained by security and escorted away when she charged at Bayley.

Ultimately, Jax won the match with an Annihilator.