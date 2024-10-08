CM Punk is heading home for a while.

At least that’s how things sound coming out of the October 7, 2024 episode of WWE Raw.

“The Best in the World” kicked off the post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 show from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. with a promo at the top of the entrance stage, while bandaged up and limping badly.

Punk says it’s the most beat up he’s felt in his career and mentioned that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him. He said he was going to go home and see his wife for the first time in five weeks and noted that he has a lot of flowers to buy.

Punk thanked the fans and as he headed to the back, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins came out. The two exchanged a stare and Rollins headed to the ring and told Punk thank you from everyone for what he did inside Hell In A Cell, and told him to get home and rest up because the sooner he gets back, the sooner he can kick his ass.