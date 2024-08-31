CM Punk is done with bitter rival Drew McIntyre and now has his sights set on capturing gold in WWE.

Following his victory over “The Scottish Warrior” in their Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024, “The Second City Saint” spoke with Cathy Kelley backstage at Uber Arena for a post-match interview, during which he claimed he and McIntyre’s rivalry is over.

“That’s definitely the end for me and Drew McIntyre,” Punk stated. “What’s next for me is I’m going to take a long hot shower, I’m going to try and find some donuts, and I got myself a main event to watch.”

Punk continued, “I’m very interested in the result. Gunther vs. Randy Orton. Some people like to say ‘may the best man win.’ In this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I’m coming for you, sucka.”

After quoting Booker T, without the slip of the lip, “The Best in the World” wrapped up his post-match interview segment.

