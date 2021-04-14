While on press tour for his latest film Jakob’s Wife former WWE champion CM Punk appeared on the My Mom’s Basement show to discuss his legendary matchup with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 29, a bout that the Chicago Savior acknowledges as one of his very best, adding that he considers it the show’s main event as no one could follow him after that. Highlights are below.

Says he felt possessed and simultaneously didn’t care:

Given all the circumstances leading up to it and everything that happened after it, that’s the most defining punk rock moment of my entire career. I didn’t care about anything. I was a man possessed and I simultaneously didn’t give a f**k and cared way too much at the same time.

Believes fans should have packed up and went home afterwards:

I went out there and f**king absolutely destroyed it. They couldn’t follow me, no matter what they said. People, to this day, will be like, ‘You never main evented WrestleMania.’ Yes, I did. It was that one. You should’ve packed it up and f**king went home after that.

