CM Punk has never built his brand on neutrality. In a recent appearance on The Morning Moshpit on February 27, 2026, he addressed the expectation that public figures should avoid politics altogether.

Back in October 2025, Punk reposted content critical of ICE’s actions in Chicago and shared comments from Mayor Brandon Johnson responding to Donald Trump. He added no commentary at the time, but the signal was obvious. Months later, he clarified his position.

“You know, I mean, especially in the climate we’re in now where everyone’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be political.’ I really feel like everything’s political. You make your choices, especially with your dollar, and it’s hard to escape everything.”

His framing is philosophical rather than partisan. The premise is that consumption choices, public appearances, and silence itself all carry political weight. That is not a new argument. Political theorists have long noted that opting out is rarely neutral in practice.

Punk emphasized he is not seeking confrontation for its own sake.

“My deal is I try to do no harm. But ultimately, I feel like if you try to censor yourself, if you try to bite your tongue, you’re always going to wind up pissing somebody off.”

He also referenced athletes visiting the White House to illustrate what he sees as inconsistency in how “being political” is defined.

“A lot of them are saying, ‘Oh, don’t be political,’ and then they’re showing up to the White House. Well, guess what? That’s politics. You are being political.”

His conclusion was blunt.

“Everyone always says don’t be political until it’s their politics — and then they’re rooting for it.”

From a broader perspective, professional wrestling has always existed at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and politics. Characters reflect national identity. Storylines mirror social tension. Promotions negotiate media partnerships and government regulations. The idea that wrestling exists outside politics is historically difficult to defend.

Punk’s stance is consistent with his long-standing public persona. Whether audiences agree with his views is secondary to the pattern. He does not appear interested in sanding down the edges.

In modern media ecosystems, silence is strategic. Speech is strategic. Even indifference is strategic. The only illusion is that any of it exists in a vacuum.