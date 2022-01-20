Last night’s AEW Dynamite was headlined by Sting and Darby Allin defeating The Acclaimed in a very competitive matchup, a bout that saw the Stinger fly from the entrance ramp through a table. Afterwards top superstar CM Punk praised the icon on Twitter. He writes, “Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING.”

Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 20, 2022

Speaking of Sting and Allin…the duo greeted fans in traffic that were leaving last night’s show in Washington D.C. Allin released a video of the moment, which you can check out below.