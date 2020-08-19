CM Punk Says Working With Renee Young Was “The Best,” Reveals Favorite SummerSlam Match and more

Former WWE superstar and analyst CM Punk held a Q&A on his Twitter earlier today where the Chicago Savior answered a multitude of pro-wrestling related questions. Highlights are below.
On working with Renee Young:
Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can’t wait for the cook book and the podcast.
His favorite part of doing commentary for CFFC:
I love talking to the fighters. I love the emotion. I know how hard it is. It’s art.
Reveals the reason behind a famous photo of him and John Cena:
John lost a bet.
Best compliment he’s ever received from another wrestler:
After a six man, Fujiwara Hugged me and said “tonight, best worker in match”.
His favorite match from SummerSlam that he’s been involved in:
Vs Brock for sure.
Check out all of his answers in the thread below.
I’m squatting in the basement. Watching baseball. Experimenting with rest periods between sets, so if anyone out there has fun questions, let’s do a Q&A! Use the hashtag #askpunk 🥳
— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020
