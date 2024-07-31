CM Punk is making the media rounds to promote his highly-anticipated showdown with Drew McIntyre, with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins as the special guest referee, at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland on August 3.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take this week, “The Best in the World” was asked to name who he feels are the top five pro wrestlers of all-time.

Punk originally had Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat on the list, but later replaced him with Roddy Piper. Also on the list were Harley Race, Terry Funk, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Eddie Guerrero.

“The Second City Saint” also spoke highly of the lineup for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this weekend at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

“This card is honestly possibly better than a WrestleMania,” he said.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland, OH.