AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view, where the Chicago Savior will be taking on Darby Allin in his first matchup back in seven years. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s very excited to work with younger talent and top stars he’s never faced like Omega and the Bucks:

The lame answer is everybody. I’ve never worked with The Young Bucks or Kenny Omega. I’ve worked with Cody in 2009. Those are the guys I never mention when I’m doing media because I always feel the need to put the spotlight on other young guys; Darby Allin, Brian Pillman Jr, (Powerhouse) Hobbs, Ricky Starks. There are people that have potential and if you know anything about wrestling and watch the program, you see those guys and you go, ‘that guy right there. That guy has something.’ I love how they are rough around the edges and that’s so great. It reminds me of watching an old wrestling studio show and not everything is super polished and an LED screen. These guys have different gear, different looks, personalities, they are all different. You can tell they come from different spots and have trained in different ways and have different styles.

Says there are more big money matches for him in AEW than anywhere else:

That’s what 100% attracted me to the AEW locker room. Why wouldn’t I want to wrestle these guys and go there? You talk about big money matches. There are way more in AEW than anywhere else for me.

