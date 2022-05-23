As noted, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles after they walked out of Monday’s Raw due to creative differences. Merchandise for the two stars has been pulled from the WWE Shop website and their Facebook pages have been removed as well.

Naomi is no longer referring to herself as a WWE Superstar on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She’s also removed her ring name and her tagline.

CM Punk encouraged people to put their opinions to the side so they can unite on a collective front.

“Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped,” Punk writes. “Trust me. You’re expendable. Together, you’re unstoppable.”