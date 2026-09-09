CM Punk is preparing to take on the “Wings of Death.”

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Punk will be the featured guest on the September 14 episode of “Hot Ones: Extra Heat.” The episode is scheduled to premiere immediately following WWE Raw at 10 p.m. ET.

Netflix made the announcement via social media on Wednesday with Sean Evans and CM Punk together on the set.

“CM Punk will go head-to-head with the wings of death in a new episode Hot Ones: Extra Heat,” the announcement stated. “Sean Evans hosts this special episode, debuting directly after a LIVE episode of WWE Raw on Sept 14 at 7pm PT/10pm ET.”

The appearance will mark only the second episode of “Hot Ones: Extra Heat.”

The series debuted in July with an episode featuring Will Ferrell, Jimmy Tatro and Fortune Feimster.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.