– WWE has announced CM Punk for three more events on their “Road to WrestleMania” international tour. “The Best in the World” will be on-hand for WWE Raw on March 17 in Brussels, as well as WWE SmackDown on March 21 in Bologna and March 28 in London.

– WWE has kicked off a “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches” countdown on their official YouTube channel. Each day a full match from a past WrestleMania will be released leading up to WrestleMania 41 this April. Coming in at number 50 is the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins match from WrestleMania 38.

– As noted, WWE and Cosm announced a partnership earlier this year. On Wednesday, WWE and Cosm released the following updates on upcoming appearances involving Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, as well as specials for Elimination Chamber on March 1 and WWE Raw on March 3.

Today at Cosm – meet WWE Superstars @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE and experience matchday like never before in #SharedReality. Get tickets 👉 https://t.co/epTWTN5x3O pic.twitter.com/4P9esNwJ6n — Cosm Dallas (@CosmDallas) February 26, 2025