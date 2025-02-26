– WWE has announced CM Punk for three more events on their “Road to WrestleMania” international tour. “The Best in the World” will be on-hand for WWE Raw on March 17 in Brussels, as well as WWE SmackDown on March 21 in Bologna and March 28 in London.
– WWE has kicked off a “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches” countdown on their official YouTube channel. Each day a full match from a past WrestleMania will be released leading up to WrestleMania 41 this April. Coming in at number 50 is the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins match from WrestleMania 38.
– As noted, WWE and Cosm announced a partnership earlier this year. On Wednesday, WWE and Cosm released the following updates on upcoming appearances involving Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, as well as specials for Elimination Chamber on March 1 and WWE Raw on March 3.
