– CM Punk is ending the year with a bang. Ahead of the WWE Holiday Tour live event in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 29, 2024, WWE has announced “The Best in the World” will be challenging “The Ring General” GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship inside of a Steel Cage.

– Michin, The Street Profits and Carmelo Hayes are featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown Lowdown. Michin talks about her kendo stick attack of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, while the Profits focus on their mystery attackers.