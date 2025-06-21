– With WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg returning to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in his last match ever at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, GA., WWE felt it was a good time to look back at the original rise of the pro wrestling legend in WCW. On their WWE Vault YouTube channel, the company released the complete “WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak” documentary.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque met NBA legend LeBron James while the two were at the Fanatics Fest NYC event this weekend.

– 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins’ appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend was crashed by longtime rival, “The Best in the World” CM Punk. Featured below is footage and several still images of the wild pull-apart the two were involved in.