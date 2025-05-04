CM Punk wants to main event WrestleMania … for real this time.

After spending a few decades chasing his career goal of being in the final match of the evening at a WrestleMania premium live event, “The Best in the World” finally accomplished the feat at night one of this year’s WrestleMania.

Night one of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, 2025, featured CM Punk squaring off against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the triple-threat main event of the WrestleMania Saturday show.

For the third consecutive year, however, it was WWE poster-boy “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes who was the focal point and legitimate main event star of WrestleMania, as on night two he took on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025.

Now, “The Second City Saint” wants the main event spot at the the second night of the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

He wants to be in the final match on the final evening of WrestleMania Weekend, and the true main event that the shows as a whole are primarily sold on.

While getting in a workout, the purveyor of pipe bombs turned on Instagram Live and made it clear that now that he has a night one main event under his belt, his new career goal is to headline night two at “The Show of Shows.”

“Sure, I do,” Punk said in response to a fan asking if he thinks he’ll ever compete in another WrestleMania main event before his career wraps up. “Gotta hit night two for all those people that move the goalposts!”

The next time WWE sets up their goalposts will be at WrestleMania 42 on April 11 and April 12, 2026, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What do YOU think? Has CM Punk truly achieved his goal of being in the main event of WrestleMania after competing in the final match at night one of a two-night WrestleMania Weekend? How about next year? What is YOUR prediction regarding CM Punk’s chances of being in the night two WrestleMania 42 Sunday main event in 2026? Will he accomplish the feat before his career finishes winding down in the next couple of years? Sound off with your thoughts in our “Comments” section below.