CM Punk has shared a message of anti-genocide.

During last night’s Cage Fury FC 137 event where the WWE Superstar was working as a commentator, Punk was asked about his current stance on the political world.

When asked by another commentator if he had any political points he wanted to make prior to the upcoming election, Punk simply said: “I’m CM Punk and I wish we would stop genocide.”

WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Undertaker recently endorsed Donald Trump, while Dave Bautista has endorsed Kamala Harris.