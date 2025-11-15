CM Punk used social media this weekend to send a reflective message to both John Cena and Cody Rhodes as all three men head into a major week for WWE.

On Saturday, Punk shared an Instagram photo featuring himself, Cena, and Rhodes each holding their respective championship belts. Along with the image, Punk included a caption that read:

“Thank you for the stories, the memories, the lessons. Thank you for the competition. The rivalries, and the teamwork alike. Side by side. The view changes. Thank you for the house.”

The post arrives as Punk and Cena are both advertised for Monday’s WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden. While Cena has not been announced for a match, he strongly implied on Friday that this week’s episode will include his final match on Raw, teasing the moment in a social media update.

Punk, meanwhile, does not have an official segment announced for the show, but he is featured heavily in WWE’s promotional materials for the event on their website. Cena is also locked in for an appearance at WWE Survivor Series later this month.