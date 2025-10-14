CM Punk is grateful for WWE fans in Australia for helping him erase the feeling he had after he was forced to miss the company’s last trip ‘Down Under.’

“The Best in the World” returned to Perth, Western Australia this week for his match at the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth special live morning episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the RAC Arena.

Punk appeared on the show after being spotted in the crowd to take in the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match two nights earlier during the aforementioned Crown Jewel premium live event.

During Monday’s Raw show, “The Second City Saint” emerged victorious in the evening’s high-stakes main event, defeating ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the new number one contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by his arch-nemesis, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Ironically enough, Punk lost the title to Rollins after the fellow WWE veteran revealed he was faking an injury, cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase and ending the brief fairytale moment CM Punk was having with the WWE Universe who had longed for years to see him reach the world title status he once held before he infamously walked out on the company over ten years ago.

Why is that ironic? Because Seth Rollins appeared on Monday’s WWE Raw as well, attacking Punk with fellow members of The Vision, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, only for Breakker and Reed to then turn on him and leave him laying to end the night in shocking fashion.

Even more ironic is that the angle was apparently done because of Seth Rollins suffering a legitimate shoulder injury during his WWE Crown Jewel Championship victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth this past Saturday.

Back to CM Punk.

The WWE legend took to social media after the show in Perth on Monday, releasing a video on his official Instagram Story calling the crowd “tremendous” and hoping he made up for feeling upset that he let the same crowd down when he was forced to pull out of the WWE Elimination Chamber show in the same area last year.

“I can’t help but think about how upset I was when I got injured last year and I had to miss coming to Perth for Elimination Chamber,” Punk’s Instagram Story video began. “I hope everybody in Perth was happy with that make-up date.”

Punk added, “You have lovely singing voices and you’re very, very loud. Man, this is the reason we do this. You were a tremendous, tremendous crowd. I hope to see you soon.”