AEW superstar CM Punk recently took to his Instagram to share footage of his tattoos being covered up for his role on the wrestling-based Starz series Heels, which Punk is featured in next to series lead Stephen Amell.

The Chicago Savior writes, “Jorie and Dwayne the real MVPs. Three hours everyday dealing with me asking myself if I put deodorant on today. Tonight on @starz episode 3 of @heelsstarz. @bonzsomerville KILLS as Vicky, Stone kills as Wolfgang, and Ricky Rabies makes towns, brüther.”

Punk makes his grand return to the ring at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago. Check out his post below.