Retired pro-wrestling superstar CM Punk was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast where the former WWE champion shared a wild story about the first time he ever met the late acting legend, Robin Williams, while staying at rockstar Lars Frederiksen’s house. Hear the full tale below.

Says he was sleeping when Williams woke him up by splashing him:

“I never ever tell this story because Lars was very good friends with Robin Williams. There was one time I was sleeping upstairs in Lars’ house and, I like to sleep, ladies and gentlemen. To this day, if I don’t have to get up and do anything – I don’t got to set an alarm – I’m a free spirit. Do you know what I mean? I don’t got planes to catch. I did a whole lifetime of that, so I just sleep until I wake up, and I was doing that at Lars.’ I woke up because somebody had jumped on top of me while I was sleeping and as I wake up and I turn around I’m like, ‘It’s f**king Robin Williams.’ So, what do you do? Right? This is the first time I’ve ever met Robin Williams and I think, as the story goes, he was just like, ‘Oh, the wrestler, he’s sleeping upstairs right now?’ Lars was like, ‘Yeah,’ and Robin, being who Robin is, is like, ‘F**k yeah, let’s Jimmy Superfly Snuka this motherf**ker.’ So he runs up and he splashes me in the bed. I wake up and I immediately think it’s Lars, so I just start charging after him.”

Says he chased him out onto the street afterwards:

“Halfway through running down the stairs, I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure that’s Robin Williams,’ but I don’t give a f**k, I’m going to get this motherf**ker now. I half-ass tackle Robin Williams. He’s trying to run out into the street. and then I just picked him up and I’m airplane spinning Robin Williams. I just put him down and he’s like, ‘I got to go,’ and just f**ks off and runs away. I’m standing there just like, ‘That’s the damnedest way to wake up.’ I just remember walking back in the house and being like, ‘Was that Robin Williams?”

