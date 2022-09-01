The rematch is on.
Earlier tonight on Dynamite AEW world champion Jon Moxley announced that he would be holding an open contract for Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view main event following his squash victory over the former champion CM Punk one week ago.
Punk addressed his marquee loss on tonight’s show, and seemed like he was preparing to step away from pro-wrestling once again, but Ace Steel, his longtime friend and trainer, confronted Punk and cut an epic promo that fired the Chicago Savior up in his hometown. Eventually Punk would sign the contract to confirm Sunday’s matchup.
Is CM Punk's new 100% good enough? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IxZEfS5tH1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT
AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley issued an open contract
Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title
Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)
Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions
United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order
Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.
AEW TBS Title Match
Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)
Casino Ladder Match
ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA
Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro vs. The House Of Black
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
Zero Hour Pre-show
Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii