The rematch is on.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite AEW world champion Jon Moxley announced that he would be holding an open contract for Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view main event following his squash victory over the former champion CM Punk one week ago.

Punk addressed his marquee loss on tonight’s show, and seemed like he was preparing to step away from pro-wrestling once again, but Ace Steel, his longtime friend and trainer, confronted Punk and cut an epic promo that fired the Chicago Savior up in his hometown. Eventually Punk would sign the contract to confirm Sunday’s matchup.

Is CM Punk's new 100% good enough? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IxZEfS5tH1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley issued an open contract

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro vs. The House Of Black

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii