‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has become a polarizing figure in WWE over the past few years.

Following the surge of success he received through the historic storyline involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso went on to become such a popular Superstar in the singles division that he eventually captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

And then it happened.

Fans turned.

While in stadiums and arenas across the country, and the globe in general, thousands of fans would ‘YEET!’ their brains out with a red-hot enthusiastic passion.

But when you looked at any ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso video on WWE’s YouTube channel or other social media platforms, the negativity was overwhelming.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview this week, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk sounded off on this subject with his usual trademark unfiltered style.

“I use Jey Uso as the number one shining example,” Punk began when the topic came up. “I’m battling with John Cena and Jey Uso as who sells more t-shirts on any given night. Everybody’s going crazy for his music. They’re ‘YEET’ing. They want him to run it back. This dude can go out on TV for ten minutes and just ‘YEET’.’

‘The Best in the World’ continued, “But then if you went on the internet, ‘Oh, he’s the worst wrestler alive!’ Is he? Or are you just extremely hyperbolic? Everything nowadays is, ‘This is the best thing ever! This is the worst thing ever! I don’t like it, so you have to not like it too.’ Like what you like. Champion that. I try to stay away from the negativity. Jey Uso is f**king phenomenal. He is. 100 percent. We just live these lives that are so public that everybody wants to point fingers and laugh if we slip on a banana peel, or make a mistake.”

Responding to the comments on social media was ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso himself.

In a reply shared on the post from the official X account of Busted Open Radio promoting the new CM Punk interview, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso reacting in brief fashion to ‘The Second City Saint’ coming to his defense.

“YEET, UCE!” Uso wrote.

Jey Uso recently reunited with Jimmy Uso on the red brand of WWE Raw, where the duo are once again performing as The Usos, where they are the current reigning, and defending WWE World Tag-Team Champions.

