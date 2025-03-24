On the latest edition of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley shared his experience working backstage as a WWE producer. He revealed that Vince McMahon had a distinct way of reacting when he was unhappy with a match.

According to D-Von, McMahon’s signature response was to shout, “God damn it!” followed by a forceful “This is not what I wanted!” His reaction was a clear sign of frustration when things didn’t go as planned in the ring.

D-Von said, “If he didn’t like the match, he would take the headset off, put it on the table, look at you, and say, ‘Come here, why did you do such and such? What was the reasoning for that?’ And you’d have to explain it to him, why you did what you did. He would either say, ‘Okay, I see that,’ or he would say, ‘No, that is not what I wanted, this is what I wanted.’ And you would have to deal with it.”

He continued, “Ninety percent of the time, the producer would be the one to get blamed. I used to always say, ‘Listen, once they step through the curtain, I can’t hold their hands. If we give them the vision in the back and then they decide to go another route, I can’t stop that from happening. That’s something that the big boss would have to reprimand them for.’”

Logan Paul plans to confront AJ Styles on next week’s episode of WWE RAW, set to air Monday in London.

Paul posted on Instagram, calling out Styles for his actions on last week’s show, labeling them “unforgivable” and stating that Styles is now on his “downfall list.” Styles has yet to respond to the challenge, and the episode will air at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on Netflix.

At Sunday’s Road to WrestleMania event in Nottingham, England, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes shared an emotional moment. A clip was released showing Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, sitting next to Punk on the apron before their match. Punk appeared emotional as they both entered the ring together.

In another heartwarming moment, a young fan dressed as Cody Rhodes entered the ring holding a sign that read, “I’d trade my pacifier to meet Cody.” Rhodes lifted the child, and both he and Punk signed a turnbuckle. Another young fan with a sign for CM Punk then entered the ring as well, making it a special moment for the children and the stars.

Sometimes you just need a moment to take it all in… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cnSzH7n0RJ — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025

CM Punk promo after #WWENottingham 🇬🇧 and getting carried on Cody’s shoulders ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HqQ3HQKHjl — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 23, 2025

WWE has released an official graphic for the Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER match at WrestleMania 41, which you can see below: