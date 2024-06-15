Could “The Best in the World” be making a surprise appearance at today’s international WWE premium live event?

It is starting to look that way.

Following rumors of CM Punk making an unadvertised appearance at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2024, “The Second City Saint” has been spotted in the area.

A fan uploaded a photo to Reddit ahead of today’s WWE PLE that shows him standing next to CM Punk in Glasgow.

Drew McIntyre, who has been in a long, ruthless rivalry with CM Punk, is scheduled to challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.