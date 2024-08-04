Hell Froze Over, Part 2.

As noted, Stephanie McMahon made a cameo appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night, August 3.

In addition to her cameo appearance on the broadcast, Stephanie was spotted during the show sharing a nice moment with a former longtime peer of hers, CM Punk.

Following Punk’s loss to Drew McIntyre in one of the featured bouts on the show, “The Best in the World” was seen sharing a hug with the former WWE executive.

Saturday was an emotional moment for Punk, who competed in his first televised singles match for WWE since walking out of the company over a decade ago.