Few moments spark louder debate than a legend seemingly saying goodbye, and AJ Styles collapsing to GUNTHER’s sleeper at the Royal Rumble did exactly that. Gloves were adjusted, the camera lingered, and fans immediately split into camps. Some took it as a definitive curtain call inside WWE. Others read the scene as deliberately unfinished, especially once Styles did not leave his gloves in the ring.

That uncertainty only grew once Pat McAfee admitted on his own show that even he was confused by the visual. The confusion matters because Styles has already confirmed 2026 as his final year in wrestling, which puts every major appearance under a microscope. When CM Punk weighed in on the situation, he did not offer answers so much as context.

Asked about Styles’ future on The Pat McAfee Show, Punk made it clear there is more nuance than fans want to believe. “Who knows. I don’t know. I know what he told me behind the scenes, which is nobody else’s business,” Punk said, deliberately closing the door on public speculation while quietly acknowledging that private plans exist.

Punk then painted a hypothetical that felt less like fantasy booking and more like a reminder of how wrestling legends operate. “If we ever do a WrestleMania in the future in Atlanta and we need like gnarly Allen Jones to come back and do a street fight… yeah, bring it on,” he added, referencing Styles by his real name while framing him as someone who could still be summoned for the right moment.

That perspective complicates the official messaging. Triple H stated after the Rumble that Styles was finished with in-ring competition following the match with GUNTHER, reinforcing the idea that WWE considers that chapter closed. Yet wrestling history is filled with farewells that were sincere at the time, only to be revisited when circumstances changed.

Outside WWE, the speculation grows louder. Reports from Fightful Select indicated that within AEW, there is internal belief that the company would pursue Styles if the opportunity presented itself, noting his longstanding relationships with talent and management. New Japan Pro Wrestling is also rumored to have interest, particularly as the promotion looks to stabilize its roster amid recent departures.

None of that contradicts what Punk suggested. Instead, it reinforces it. Styles’ situation is not about a single finish or one company’s plans, but about leverage, legacy, and timing. For a performer of his stature, finality is rarely clean, and ambiguity can be a feature rather than a flaw.

The broader implication reflects how modern wrestling treats icons differently than past eras. Retirement is no longer a hard stop but a flexible boundary shaped by health, storytelling needs, and business relationships across promotions.

For now, AJ Styles exists in that in-between space where certainty feels premature. Whether fans view that as hopeful or frustrating likely depends on how much they believe a legend ever truly leaves the ring behind.